As usual with the last few years of I/O, Google took a chunk of time to talk about Assistant. While there are some other really interesting pieces, one that is sure to make people happy is that Assistant is coming to Waze.

The Google Assistant is coming to @waze in just a few weeks! Soon you'll be able to access all the helpfulness of your Assistant and use your favorite Waze features, like reporting crashes or stopped vehicles, hands free. #io19 pic.twitter.com/rCah3vHNyH — Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

It was mostly a side note. It's to be assumed that it'll function much like the Assistant integration in Maps and Navigation that we have now, just in your favorite maps app. Expect to see it in the coming weeks.