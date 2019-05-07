Google barely flexes its muscles by announcing concrete numbers of shipped physical products, but loves throwing around numbers for things that are technically out of our immediate reach – just like the number of smart home devices its Assistant supports. That number has climbed to 30,000 devices from 3,500 brands, as the company just announced at Google I/O.

This metric is quite an improvement over the 10,000 products the Assistant supported back in October 2018. With this exponential growth, Google might not take long to catch up with Amazon, which just earlier today announced that Alexa is compatible with 60,000 smart home devices, double the amount Google supports.