The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have just been announced at Google I/O 2019 and will be on the most carriers in the United States than any other generation of Pixel phone. Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and Visible are pegged to sell the phones as early as today for about $400 and $480, respectively. We've got all you need to know about any deals and quirks you should watch for.

Google Fi

Google's own virtual carrier is selling the phones in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish colors and will deliver them as early as May 9. Customers can pay the full price up front or finance the cost over 24 months. Any customer, including an existing customer, who activates their device and keep it on Fi for at least 30 days can get $100 in service credit.

Sprint

The company has yet to issue a press release. We'll update this story when it goes live.

T-Mobile

The self-titled Un-carrier is bringing the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a and 3a XL into its lineup with pre-orders starting tonight at 9p.m. PDT and in-store availability tomorrow. New and existing customers can get up to $400 in device credits by trading in their current device.

The 3a and 3a XL are available in Just Black and Clearly White with 64GB of storage on 24-month financing, fully amortized. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are also on 24-month tracks, but the Pixel 3 will require a down payment of $80 while the 3 XL will need $180 down.

U.S. Cellular

From today, the regional carrier will only sell 64GB versions of the 3a and 3a XL in Just Black and Clearly White at select stores in the following metro areas:

Des Moines, Iowa

Knoxville, Tennessee

Madison, Wisconsin

Milwaukee

Oklahoma City

Omaha, Nebraska

Portland, Maine

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Furthermore, the U.S. Cellular is also selling the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from today — 64GB devices in Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink, and 128GB devices in Just Black are available to buy online.

New customers and those eligible to upgrade to a Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, or 3a XL will get half off their purchase. Financing is provided on a 30-month term.

Verizon

Verizon has already launched pre-orders of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL in Just Black and Purple-ish colors. 24-month device financing is available. Customers can get $100 off via bill credits a device if they add a new line or port their number over or save $50 if they upgrade an existing line.

Visible

Verizon subsidiary Visible has announced it will start selling the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL from next month. Zero-interest financing is available from credit partner Affirm in 12-, 18-, and 24-month terms. Customers can also bring their own Pixel 3 and 3a devices in and receive a $100 Mastercard virtual debit card.

The carrier is teasing more information on discounts for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL for another announcement closer to when the phones will begin selling. In the meantime, Visible's latest announcement is available below.