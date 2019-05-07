The Google I/O 2019 keynote was, as usual, chock full of cool announcements. From Search to Assistant, there was a lot to unpack and we're still in the process of doing so. However, there was a solid section on Android Q and upcoming features. One of those mentioned was modular security updates that won't require a reboot. This is called Project Mainline.

Like all of Google's project codenames for Android, this one sounds lofty and it's not at all clear how smoothly it will go. The goal is to eliminate the need to reboot when your phone gets a new security patch, which should make the phone OEMs happy. This will happen through the Play Store. The Verge reports that there will be 12 modules that Google can update individually, much like it can for apps.

Here's what Google says about it:

"Finally, we're introducing a way for you to get the latest security and privacy updates, faster. With Android Q, we’ll update important OS components in the background, similar to the way we update apps. This means that you can get the latest security fixes, privacy enhancements and consistency improvements as soon as they’re available, without having to reboot your phone."

Whether or not this works remains to be seen, but I think it's a step in the right direction for Android. Major OS updates will still require the method we have now, meaning it'll be months (if at all) for phone manufacturers to push the updates out. Still, at least Google is working on it.