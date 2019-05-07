If you're looking for a Pixel 3-like experience but don't want to spend as much, you're in luck as Google just unveiled its Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones, which bring the same camera and software for about half the price. In addition to being sold in North America, the new devices are now listed on Google's online stores in various Asian and European countries.

Buyers around the world won't have to wait longer than American ones to get their hands on the new handsets, as these can be ordered through the Google Store in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Unfortunately, you'll only be able to purchase a new Pixel if your shipping address is in the same country as the Google Store you're buying from, which means people in other locations won't be able to officially order the new phones. This is rather disappointing, especially when you know the Google Store operates in many more countries than the ones listed above. However, Google is remaining consistent, as the Pixel 3 and its younger sibling are both available in the same countries, at least officially.