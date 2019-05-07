Those of you with OnePlus phones who use speed dial may have noticed that your speed dial contacts would be erased every day. This is a widespread bug affecting multiple models and software versions, but OnePlus is already working on a fix for the next update.
Users on all 9.0.x builds, even the latest ones, are experiencing the daily deletion of speed dial contacts. The bug thread was first created in the OP5/5T forum, but it also seems to be affecting the 3/3T and 6/6T.
OnePlus PR informed us that the issue will be addressed in the next update, so those of you affected by it won't have to wait long for a fix. In the meantime, you'll have to get used to typing contact names out.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
Comments