Master & Dynamic Unveils the MW65

Inaugurating the brand’s premier Active Noise-Cancelling (ANC) wireless over-ear headphones

enabled with Google Assistant, the MW65s ($499) deliver unrivaled design and performance.

(New York, NY) May 7, 2019: Since launching in 2014, New York City-based premium audio company

Master & Dynamic has built beautifully crafted, technically sophisticated sound tools to help focus, inspire and transport minds around the globe. Most recently the company received the coveted Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 for the brand’s celebrated MW07 True Wireless Earphones.

Today, Master & Dynamic launches their most technically sophisticated headphones yet, honing their point of view on modern technology and timeless craftsmanship with the introduction of the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Master & Dynamic worked tirelessly to perfect

an active noise-cancelling technology that would not compromise the signature sound quality the brand has become known and respected for. In addition, great effort was put towards creating lighter headphones in order to maximize comfort during extended playtimes. Completing this elevated listening experience, the MW65 also has Google Assistant built-in, making this sound tool the perfect companion for your daily commute or wherever your travels take you.

“We never rush our products,” says Jonathan Levine, Master & Dynamic’s Founder and CEO. “We waited

until we could launch an ANC product that was acoustically stunning. Through vigorous research we were able to develop an amazing ANC technology that did not compromise our signature acoustics, which is a commonly known issue with ANC. As a result of patience and discipline we are also delivering our lightest weight headphones ever. This is quite an accomplishment considering we still use all metal and premium leathers.”

Featuring two active noise-cancelling modes, a high and a low setting to finely tailor to your specific

surroundings, the over-ear MW65 headphones provide a clear, balanced listening experience in any

environment. Utilizing best-in-class feed-forward and feed-back hybrid active noise-cancelling technology, the two beamforming noise-reduction mic arrays analyze and cancel the combination of unwanted outside environmental noise and user-heard ambient noise to provide the purest undistorted sound quality. Merging these key ANC components with custom 40mm Beryllium drivers preserves Master & Dynamic’s signature rich, warm sound that captures the detail of well-recorded music.

Launching in two of Master & Dynamic’s iconic colorways, Brown Leather with Silver Metal and Black

Leather with Gunmetal, the MW65 headphones feature the brand’s distinctive over-ear silhouette coveted by both the sound and design-obsessed alike. True to Master & Dynamic’s DNA, each pair is designed with the finest premium materials. Heavy grain leathers and supple lambskin-wrapped memory foam ear pads provide a luxurious tactile experience, while carefully engineered anodized aluminum keeps the headphones ultra-light at 250g and creates a durable scratch-resistant surface. Equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, the MW65 headphones ensure seamless device pairing up to a range of 65ft / 20m. Boasting up to 24-hours of listening time when fully charged, and quick-charging capabilities of 50% in 15 minutes, the MW65s truly cater to today’s on-the-go lifestyle.

The MW65 is also optimized for Google Assistant, making it the perfect companion for getting things done during your travels or commute. Continue your conversations while on the go and easily access the best of Google, from Google Play Music to Google Maps. You can quickly enjoy entertainment, stay connected to friends, get information, and manage your day—all without glancing at your phone. The beamforming noise-reduction microphones also help to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice at every command regardless of location or environmental noise.

The MW65 accessories include the soft protective canvas carrying case with zippered pouch, a flight

adaptor, 3.5mm audio cable for use with the optional wired port, and both a USB-C charging cable and USB adaptor. The ultimate sound tool for daily use and travel needs, the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones are available for $499 at www.masterdynamic.com.