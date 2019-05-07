It's increasingly unlikely you won't have heard of Master & Dynamic, but just in case, the high-end audio brand is an NYC-based startup that has looked to disrupt the premium headphone market in recent years. Its MH40 over-ear headphones launched in 2014 with a focus on quality materials and audiophile-level acoustics. 5 years later, the company is releasing its first set with active noise cancelation.
While the design language has evolved with each new product, Master & Dynamic headphones retain an unmistakable aesthetic. The MW65 continue in this fashion, but the're also lighter than any of their predecessors at 245g. This is due to the anodized aluminum construction, with Lambskin leather and memory foam earpads adding a touch of luxury. Thankfully, there are tactile, physical buttons for on/off, volume up and down, play/pause, and ANC. Feed-forward and feed-back hybrid active noise cancellation technology ensures external noise is kept to a minimum while listening, with a pair of beamforming mics used to pick out your voice during calls.
You can use the MW65 wired with the detachable 3.5 cable or wirelessly thanks to Bluetooth 4.2, with a 20-meter range. A warm sound profile is produced by the 40mm beryllium drivers, while AptX and SBC are both supported. Battery life is pitched as 24 hours, and with USB-C charging they can apparently reach 50% in just 15 minutes. The Google Assistant comes built in, with a long-press of the pause/play button summoning it and additional options in the Google app allowing for spoken notifications.
As with all Master & Dynamic headphones, you get a fancy set of accessories in the box including a 3.5mm audio cable, flight adapter, USB-C cable with adapter, and canvas carrying case. That's just as well since the MW65 cost $499. They're available to buy right now from masterdynamic.com, with two color options to choose from (silver/brown or black/gunmetal).
Press Release
Master & Dynamic Unveils the MW65
Inaugurating the brand’s premier Active Noise-Cancelling (ANC) wireless over-ear headphones
enabled with Google Assistant, the MW65s ($499) deliver unrivaled design and performance.
(New York, NY) May 7, 2019: Since launching in 2014, New York City-based premium audio company
Master & Dynamic has built beautifully crafted, technically sophisticated sound tools to help focus, inspire and transport minds around the globe. Most recently the company received the coveted Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 for the brand’s celebrated MW07 True Wireless Earphones.
Today, Master & Dynamic launches their most technically sophisticated headphones yet, honing their point of view on modern technology and timeless craftsmanship with the introduction of the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Master & Dynamic worked tirelessly to perfect
an active noise-cancelling technology that would not compromise the signature sound quality the brand has become known and respected for. In addition, great effort was put towards creating lighter headphones in order to maximize comfort during extended playtimes. Completing this elevated listening experience, the MW65 also has Google Assistant built-in, making this sound tool the perfect companion for your daily commute or wherever your travels take you.
“We never rush our products,” says Jonathan Levine, Master & Dynamic’s Founder and CEO. “We waited
until we could launch an ANC product that was acoustically stunning. Through vigorous research we were able to develop an amazing ANC technology that did not compromise our signature acoustics, which is a commonly known issue with ANC. As a result of patience and discipline we are also delivering our lightest weight headphones ever. This is quite an accomplishment considering we still use all metal and premium leathers.”
Featuring two active noise-cancelling modes, a high and a low setting to finely tailor to your specific
surroundings, the over-ear MW65 headphones provide a clear, balanced listening experience in any
environment. Utilizing best-in-class feed-forward and feed-back hybrid active noise-cancelling technology, the two beamforming noise-reduction mic arrays analyze and cancel the combination of unwanted outside environmental noise and user-heard ambient noise to provide the purest undistorted sound quality. Merging these key ANC components with custom 40mm Beryllium drivers preserves Master & Dynamic’s signature rich, warm sound that captures the detail of well-recorded music.
Launching in two of Master & Dynamic’s iconic colorways, Brown Leather with Silver Metal and Black
Leather with Gunmetal, the MW65 headphones feature the brand’s distinctive over-ear silhouette coveted by both the sound and design-obsessed alike. True to Master & Dynamic’s DNA, each pair is designed with the finest premium materials. Heavy grain leathers and supple lambskin-wrapped memory foam ear pads provide a luxurious tactile experience, while carefully engineered anodized aluminum keeps the headphones ultra-light at 250g and creates a durable scratch-resistant surface. Equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, the MW65 headphones ensure seamless device pairing up to a range of 65ft / 20m. Boasting up to 24-hours of listening time when fully charged, and quick-charging capabilities of 50% in 15 minutes, the MW65s truly cater to today’s on-the-go lifestyle.
The MW65 is also optimized for Google Assistant, making it the perfect companion for getting things done during your travels or commute. Continue your conversations while on the go and easily access the best of Google, from Google Play Music to Google Maps. You can quickly enjoy entertainment, stay connected to friends, get information, and manage your day—all without glancing at your phone. The beamforming noise-reduction microphones also help to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice at every command regardless of location or environmental noise.
The MW65 accessories include the soft protective canvas carrying case with zippered pouch, a flight
adaptor, 3.5mm audio cable for use with the optional wired port, and both a USB-C charging cable and USB adaptor. The ultimate sound tool for daily use and travel needs, the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones are available for $499 at www.masterdynamic.com.
Comments