Among the many Assistant announcements at Google I/O 2019, perhaps some of the most heart-warming came from the new accessibility features. One of those, built for the many who are deaf or are otherwise hard of hearing, is called Live Caption, a captioning service that displays a transcript of what's said in a video, a video call, or even an Instagram story in real-time.

Built in collaboration with the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, and coming later this year, Live Caption automatically captions media playing on your phone. #io19 pic.twitter.com/WhzwPuJWD0 — Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

From the demo, we saw a lot of applications. Whether it's helping deaf people understand a YouTube video, a podcast, or chatting in Duo, Live Caption works with Live Transcribe looks to help include those who might be left out of engaging with content or other people digitally. It works completely on your device without the need for internet, takes up just 80MB of space, and is activated with a simple button from the volume menu.