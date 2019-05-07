I've always hated sending out meeting invites from my phone, mostly because I find it much harder to see other people's calendars on my mobile device than on my computer. When I do manage to access whether they're available or not, I often find myself creating an appointment that overlaps another item. For these reasons, I'd usually prefer to wait to be in front of my computer to manage my calendar, but Google might make me change my mind with the improvements it's brought to Calendar.

Indeed, the company's popular agenda app has received an update that simplifies the event creation flow: When creating an appointment, you now have the opportunity to collapse the event creation page to go back to your calendar grid without losing your edits. Thanks to this, you can see all of your events and quickly spot if the item you're editing conflicts with other appointments.

Google has also addressed the issue where it was much harder to understand people's availability, thanks to a new feature that displays their calendars next to yours as you invite more participants into the meeting. It can also automatically suggest times based on the most convenient slots that would work for all participants, but I'd recommend using this feature carefully if you're dealing with people in different timezones.

I'm glad Google is making it easier to create events and quickly spots mistakes you might make while doing so. Let's hope we'll soon be able to use Assistant to do that for us, so we won't have to bother dealing with details.