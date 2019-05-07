Incognito Mode is seemingly as old as the Google Chrome browser itself, allowing users to search for and view whatever they like, safe in the knowledge that it won't appear in their search history. It also precludes the saving of cookies, site data, and form information. Google brought Incognito Mode to YouTube last summer, and now it's doing the same with Google Maps.

During today's I/O 2019 keynote, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Incognito Mode will be coming to Google Maps, accessible via a new Google Account menu. Places you search for and navigate to won't be linked to your account when you've got the mode turned on. As you can see, a gray bar at the top will be used in conjunction with the usual icon in place of your account photo to show that you've gone incog.

Coming soon to @googlemaps, when you turn on Incognito mode in Maps, your activity—like the places you search or get directions to—won’t be saved to your Google Account. Just tap from your profile picture to easily turn it on or off. #io19 pic.twitter.com/z7GRkkmDbn — Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

No exact date has been given for the arrival of Incognito Mode in Google Maps, but it's apparently "coming soon." We'll keep an eye out for it.