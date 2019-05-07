If you don't have a Pixel phone to get into that sweet, sweet Android Q Beta business, you've got more than a dozen third-party phones that can help you get there. But with each phone comes its own catches, so we'll patch you through to the resources you need from the OEMs.

In most cases, you should be prepared to sideload images through ADB. But we'll be pointing out some quirks — some good, some bad — for each device.

ASUS has called out two issues in the ZenFone 5Z Beta: microSD cards with exFAT formatting aren't supported and there is no audio feedback when the volume buttons are pressed.

Essential actually has an app you can download so that you can skip ADB and get OTA updates for the PH-1. Fun stuff.