If you don't have a Pixel phone to get into that sweet, sweet Android Q Beta business, you've got more than a dozen third-party phones that can help you get there. But with each phone comes its own catches, so we'll patch you through to the resources you need from the OEMs.
In most cases, you should be prepared to sideload images through ADB. But we'll be pointing out some quirks — some good, some bad — for each device.
- ASUS has called out two issues in the ZenFone 5Z Beta: microSD cards with exFAT formatting aren't supported and there is no audio feedback when the volume buttons are pressed.
- Essential actually has an app you can download so that you can skip ADB and get OTA updates for the PH-1. Fun stuff.
- Huawei is limiting participation for its Mate 20 Pro Beta to developers who have at least one app published on Google Play. It expects to run the program through to June 30 with updates every Tuesday and Thursday.
- LG is limiting participation for its G8 ThinQ Beta to models sold in South Korea with model number LM-G820N. Known issues include a capacity limitation on microSD support of 32GB and Wi-Fi hotspot being broken.
- HMD Global is limiting participation for its Nokia 8.1 Beta to those registered in its Nokia Developers program. Non-Chinese versions of models TA-1119, TA-1121, and TA-1128 will be accepted. A rollback image to the stable version of Android Pie won't be available until May 16.
- OnePlus is making zip packages available to sideload OTA files to enroll and exit the Q Beta for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Known issues include Camera, portrait mode, and Ambient Display being borked. The company is also warning of an upcoming change in encryption methods for the next preview build.
- OPPO's webpage for Reno Beta sign-up is distressingly bare and intended for a Chinese audience.
- Realme 3 Pro users are free to sideload OTA files to join and leave the Q Beta.
- Sony is limiting participation for its Xperia XZ3 Beta to unlocked versions of models H8416, H9436, and H9493. Dual-SIM functionality may be impaired.
- Tecno does not appear to have set up a page for the Spark 3 Pro's Beta. We will update if the situation changes.
- vivo has announced extended Beta programs for the X27, NEX A, and NEX S devices. OTA files to join and exit the Beta can be sideloaded. Updates will come in July and in August after the official Android Q build is published. Scroll down the page for English instructions.
- Xiaomi has a list of known issues in its Q Betas for the Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G. Notably, on the Mi 9, users are unable to add a fingerprint for authentication.
