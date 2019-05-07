Article Contents
Google I/O is in full swing, and as usual, Google has a ton of announcements regarding Android, search, the Assistant, and - this year - even new hardware. Our coverage has been fast and furious, so this post is meant to help you wrap your head around everything we've dug into here at the show.
Pixel 3a / 3a XL
For the first time in years, Google is debuting a smartphone at I/O. The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are the brand's new affordable alternatives to its premium Pixel smartphones, and you can find all our posts about them below.
- The Pixel 3a announcement post
- Our review of the Pixel 3a
- Want to know what's changed in the Pixel 3a versus the original? We've got a full breakdown
- Google plans to build multiple generations of affordable Pixel phones
- Looking for a deal on a Pixel 3a? We've got you covered (and here, too)
- The Pixel 3a will launch in 13 countries globally
- Pixel 3a is Android Q beta-ready right out of the box
- Factory images for the Pixel 3a are available already, even if the phone isn't
- The Pixel 3a features auto-on driving mode for Android Auto
Nest
Nest had some news at I/O, announcing the launch of a new, large-format hub display called Nest Hub Max. Nest will also be the brand for all Google Home products going forward.
- The Nest Hub Max is official
- All Google Home products will be Nest products going forward
- The original Nest Hub is getting a price cut
- Nest is adding new privacy features and enhanced Google integration
Android and Android Q
Android Q Beta 3 is live, meaning tons of new features and changes we're actively sorting through to show you. Our coverage is far from complete, but we're already moving fast.
- Android Q will be Android version 10
- Q Beta 3 is live right now
- Android Q will officially have a dark theme
- "Focus mode" is a new feature to help you cut out distractions
- Android Q is coming to 21 devices as a beta - get the list here
- More robust parental controls are coming to Android Q
- Google's brought back its platform distribution dashboard after a long absence
- 2.5 billion currently active Android devices are out there in the world
- Project Mainline will make getting security updates to your phone in Q way easier
- Encryption support is coming to low-end devices in Q
- New, iOS-style navigation is hiding in the latest Q beta
- More actionable location permissions are coming to Android Q
- Android Studio Beta 3.5 is out
- 64-bit devices running Q or higher must support Vulkan 1.1
- Q will bring native support for the super-efficient AV1 video codec
- There's a new API for monitoring your device's temperature in Q
- The built-in Google Security Key is coming to all Android 7.0+ devices
- Android's smart replies are getting even smarter in Q
Google apps and platforms (Search, Assistant, Maps, smart displays, etc.)
As usual, there are tons of Assistant, search, and related apps and service announcements here at I/O. There's a lot to wade through here, but a lot of it is going to be pretty important to the Assistant and the Google ecosystem at large going forward.
Assistant
- Google's already insane Duplex AI is getting even more powerful -and it's coming to the web
- New interactive features are coming to Google Lens
- Waze is getting the Google Assistant
- 'Picks for you' and assignable reminders are making the Assistant even more personal
- Assistant Driving Mode looks set to replace Android Auto on your phone
- The next-gen Google Assistant will be insanely fast, and execute commands on-device
- The Assistant is getting more powerful and deeper app and service integration
- Google is working to make voice interactions functional for those with impaired speech
Search and apps
- Richer Google News and Podcast content is coming to search
- 3D AR models are headed to search results
- Google Maps is getting incognito mode
- AR walking navigation in Maps is coming to the Pixel phones soon, and others later
- Enhanced data and privacy controls are coming to your Google account
- Google Play Protects scans a lot of apps for malware - billions a day
- Your Android phone will eventually be able to caption any video - live - on your phone as an overlay
- Live Relay will greatly enhance communication for the hard of hearing
Smart speakers, displays, and other platforms
- You'll soon just be able to say 'stop' to stop screeching alarms and timers on your Google Home or smart display
- The Assistant is getting even more interactive on smart displays
- Local smart home commands are coming to Assistant speakers and smart displays
- All Chromebooks launching in 2019 will support Linux
- Assistant will soon support 16 more smart home device types
- Google Assistant is compatible with more than 30,000 connected devices
- Smart displays will soon have a YouTube TV interface
- Google's still exploring cross-platform UI development for apps, and they've got a neat new demo about it
That's all for now - we'll keep updating this post as the show goes on!
