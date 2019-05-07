Google I/O is in full swing, and as usual, Google has a ton of announcements regarding Android, search, the Assistant, and - this year - even new hardware. Our coverage has been fast and furious, so this post is meant to help you wrap your head around everything we've dug into here at the show.

Pixel 3a / 3a XL

For the first time in years, Google is debuting a smartphone at I/O. The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are the brand's new affordable alternatives to its premium Pixel smartphones, and you can find all our posts about them below.

Nest

Nest had some news at I/O, announcing the launch of a new, large-format hub display called Nest Hub Max. Nest will also be the brand for all Google Home products going forward.

Android and Android Q

Android Q Beta 3 is live, meaning tons of new features and changes we're actively sorting through to show you. Our coverage is far from complete, but we're already moving fast.

Google apps and platforms (Search, Assistant, Maps, smart displays, etc.)

As usual, there are tons of Assistant, search, and related apps and service announcements here at I/O. There's a lot to wade through here, but a lot of it is going to be pretty important to the Assistant and the Google ecosystem at large going forward.

Assistant

Search and apps

Smart speakers, displays, and other platforms

That's all for now - we'll keep updating this post as the show goes on!