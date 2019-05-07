During today's Google I/O 2019 keynote, we learned that the company's smart home products will all carry the Nest name going forward. The only current hardware that's being renamed right away is the Home Hub — it's now the Nest Hub. At the same time, it's coming to 12 more countries and the price is being permanently lowered.

We recently heard a rumor that Nest Hub would be launched in Canada, which is certainly the case. It's also coming to Germany, Japan, Singapore, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. To coincide with the expanded availability, it will also support nine new languages.

The MRSP for the Nest Hub has been $149 since launch, but that's getting a permanent drop to $129. That means the Nest Hub Max is exactly $100 more. Somewhat confusingly, the smaller Nest Hub is currently only $119 due to a limited time offer on the Google Store, so you might want to grab it while it's even cheaper.