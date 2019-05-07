One of the best parts about Google Maps, and the feature I use more than anything else, is navigation. There are a slew of options, from your typical driving to walking to even public transit (if there is any where you live). But walking while staring down at your phone can indeed be dangerous, so Google is adding AR walking navigation to Maps, with Pixels getting the first preview.

It works exactly like you think it would: hold up your phone and follow the arrows. No staring at the blue dot or trying to orient yourself correctly. Let Google guide the way with the beauty of AR while also giving you a map overview to help you understand where you are.

Details are otherwise scarce, so hopefully we'll more about it in the next few days.