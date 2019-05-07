Last month, Google started testing a new way to use Android phones as a two-factor authentication keys. While cloud-based 2FA has been available on Android for years, the new method is hardware-based. The new feature is now rolling out to all Android 7.0+ devices worldwide.

The new functionality uses the same FIDO standard that Yubikeys and Google Titan Security Keys. Hopefully, Google will find a way to enable sites other than its own to use this new key format.