Among the many announcements regarding Android Q, one little thing was slipped into the final notes near the end of the presentation. Q will support encryption on low-end devices, bringing security even to budget phones.

There's really not much else to say on the matter, other than we expected this. If you were watching the keynote, it was almost easy to miss, since the presenter followed up with the fact that Q will randomize the MAC address. Android Q is expected to drop later this year.