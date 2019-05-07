- ...
Google sneaks in new navigation bar for Android Q, swipe-for-back
[Update: OTA rolling out] Android Q Beta 3 is now available, delivers plenty of new features
Smart Replies come to more apps and automatically suggest contextual actions
Vulkan 1.1 will be required on all 64-bit devices running Android Q or higher
Android Q will have native support for data-saving AV1 video codec
Google is a leading member of the 'Aliance for Open Media,' a group of companies working to create a successor to VP8/VP9 (both used in WebM video), called AV1. AV1 is designed to be more compressed than VP9 while still retaining good video quality. Google announced today that Android Q will include native support for AV1, paving the way for more widespread use.
Facebook tried out AV1 with hundreds of popular videos, and found that the format had "30% better compression than VP9, and achieves gains of 50.3%, 46.2% and 34.0%, compared to x264 main profile, x264 high profile and libvpx-vp9, respectively." In other words, AV1 could mean that Netflix binges won't use quite as much cellular data.
It will be a while before Android Q becomes widespread enough for applications to start using AV1, but the video codec is already supported in Chrome.
On a related topic, Android Q will also add support for the Opus audio codec, which was first released in 2012. Opus is another open standard, frequently used for WebRTC-based phone calls and as an alternative to MP3.
- Android Developers
