Coming as a surprise to absolutely nobody, Android Q will be the tenth version of Android and Google is noting it as such. It's been a long-time coming, and it's fun to just look back at how far things have come. I sometimes miss the Holo days (#holoyolo), but with the new dark theme, I'm overall happy with how Android looks these days. To each his own, yes, so it's okay if you don't.

Android 10 Q, whatever its codename ends up being, marks a step forward in security with some minor visual tweaks (hurrah for Product Sans as the system font). I, for one, am looking forward to seeing the final version.