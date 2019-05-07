We're thankfully past the days of phones with Snapdragon 810 heating up like an oven, but managing heat is still an issue faced by nearly every electronic device. Google announced today that Android Q will have a new Thermal API, which allows apps to monitor the temperature of your device.

Google says this API will mostly be helpful for games, streaming apps, and other activites that can easily heat up most phones. For example, Instagram could reduce the resolution/bit rate while livestreaming, or a game could reduce the target frame rate.