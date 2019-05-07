Like last year, Google is working with smartphone makers to expand access to the latest Android beta. So, you won't need one of Google's Pixel devices to get a look at Android Q beta 3. Google is working with 12 OEMs to support a whopping 21 phones on the Android Q beta.

The total 21 of phones includes all the Pixel phones, which is up to 8 with the announcement of the 3a and 3a XL. So, that's 13 phones from the 12 non-Google OEMs. Those phones makers are as follows.

Asus

Huawei

OnePlus

Tecno

Xiaomi

Sony

Nokia

Oppo

LG

Essential

Vivio

Realme

We don't know the specific phone models yet, but all the phones should be available in the beta program soon. Just join up, and you'll get an OTA update to Android Q.