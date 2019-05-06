Twitter users, rejoice! Starting today, you'll be able to include images, videos, and perhaps most importantly, GIFs to your retweets and quote tweets — itshappening.gif.
According to Twitter, this relatively simple feature request turned out to require some work. The problem turned out to be legibility, that is, it was challenging to understand and differentiate between the original tweet and the retweet; this was down to the fact that there were two large tweets stacked on top of each other. The solution, as it turned out, was to make the original smaller and indented (while keeping the profile picture).
Exciting news: Today we are launching the ability to Retweet with GIF, photos, and video!
We find solutions to many challenges as we build for a global, vocal audience. Here is a glimpse into our process as we worked on this feature. https://t.co/PUMr9DRQ0K
— Twitter Engineering (@TwitterEng) May 6, 2019
The end result is like you see in the image above, and it strongly reminds me of how Tweetdeck handles retweets. This is available to iOS and Android users on the Twitter app and the mobile site, no word on desktop yet.
