



Google got in bed with Verizon to launch the Pixel lineup in 2016, and Big Red has been Google's exclusive carrier partner ever since. However, a new report claims that T-Mobile is about to get its chance to sell Google's latest Android phones. That suggests T-Mobile could have more Pixel phones in the future.

According to 9to5Google, a source claims T-Mobile will soon sell the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. This would mark the end of Verizon's exclusive carrier deal. Of course, the unlocked Pixel phones have always worked just fine on T-Mobile, but Verizon was the only carrier selling the phone directly. It's unclear if the phones will be unlocked, but I wouldn't count on it.

T-Mobile is allegedly already testing the upcoming Pixel 3a for network compatibility, which doesn't tell us anything about direct sales by the carrier. That phone could still launch as a Verizon exclusive, but the unlocked version will no doubt work on T-Mobile. We have nothing concrete on the Pixel 4—T-Mobile could offer the phone immediately or perhaps it will be another (allegedly) delayed release like the Pixel 3.