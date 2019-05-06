Snapchat never loved Android, although the company behind the social network promised to fix its slow and buggy app a long time ago. It even started rolling out a completely rewritten and supposedly better version this year, but many users still complain about the subpar quality compared to the experience on iOS. Now, we've come across a hilarious new bug in the app. People using phones with display cutouts on the top right, like the Samsung Galaxy S10+, can't properly end video calls since the "end call" button sits right behind the lost part of the screen.

As you can see in the image above, the interface doesn't play nicely with the unexpected position of the front camera. Look at the embedded video below, and it gets even better. The "end call" button isn't completely covered up by the cutout, and thus it's possible to activate it by trying and trying and trying to click the tiny leftover touch area around the camera. However, you first need to know what button it is that hides behind the blocked-out part of the display – our tipster Cliff Levine first thought it was a misaligned cutout in the software. If you don't have another phone at hand or take a screenshot, you might end up believing there's no way to end Snapchat calls.

Here ya go @ArtemR - why do you think app development on Android of some major platforms is so poor? When I use the same applications on an iOS device its amazing how much better they are. (In some cases). In any event - here is the weird Snapchat hole punch glitch on the S10 + pic.twitter.com/Xwzzucf1jn — Cliff Levine (@v3ktorious) May 5, 2019

The problem probably also affects other phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10 5G, which also have cutouts at the top right of their screens. The pill-shaped button shouldn't be completely obscured on the former two devices with their circular cutouts, but it should still lead to some bad UX.

Now, we can play the blame game here and say Samsung shouldn't have created a display cutout in the first place, but I think it's fair to say that a huge player like Snapchat should be able to accommodate a solution for broadly available and widely praised phones from Android's biggest manufacturer. Especially since Samsung's latest devices have been on the market for quite a while now.