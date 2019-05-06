Here's an insane discount for those of you in need of a ton of local storage on your devices: Samsung's 512GB EVO Select microSD card has fallen to a stupidly low $99.99 — a full $100 off MSRP. This is by far the best deal on a 512GB microSD card we've seen.

We've seen other storage sizes of the EVO Select microSD cards fall before, but never the 512GB version. This one carries U3 certification, meaning that it has a minimum sequential writing speed of 30MB/s. That rating matches the PNY Pro Elite 512GB's, though the cheapest we've seen that card go is $180. This price of $100 is obviously a lot more enticing.

The $99.99 price includes an adapter (of course) and free shipping (expedited if you're a Prime member). We don't know how long this deal is going to last, so jump on it while you can.