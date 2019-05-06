Most browsers currently differentiate themselves from Chrome with a greater focus on user privacy, ranging from simple cookie blockers to blocking any resources that could remotely be used to identify you. If a report from The Wall Street Journal is to be believed, Chrome might implement its own tracking blocker albeit one that wouldn't affect most of Google's own scripts and cookies.

Speaking with people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports that Google will soon roll out a dashboard in Chrome with controls to block tracking cookies. However, the tool is not expected to significantly affect Google's own tracking scripts, which could give the company a major advantage over its advertising rivals (and potentially open up the company to more anti-trust lawsuits).

The feature has reportedly been debated inside Google for at least six years, with work accelerating after Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal. Google I/O starts tomorrow, so we might learn more then.