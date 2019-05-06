I/O 2019 starts tomorrow and we're just about ready to bet the house on Google launching a couple of new phones. Pictures of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL have leaked onto the internet in the past couple of weeks, leaving us with fewer surprises to discover. Well, the suspense has been cut down even further with the publication of specification and feature sheets.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture posted the sheets on his Twitter account. The sheets, which were translated to English from another language, are for the Pixel 3a — no 3a XL to be seen here.

Google Pixel 3a feature promo text (translated) pic.twitter.com/CODGKkoBEW — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 6, 2019

The big items here are the 5.6-inch 1080p OLED display at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset paired with Google's Titan M secure enclave, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery — the 3a is complaint with USB Power Delivery 2.0 at 18 watts. As for cameras, we're looking at pretty much the same package to the one the Pixel 3 had: the rear unit is 12.2MP with an aperture of f/1.8 and is also 4K-capable while the selfie shooter is 8MP at f/2.

Unlike the flagship Pixel 3, Google sees fit to outfit the 3a with an analogue headphone jack, though it has not gone as far to bring microSD expansion.

Android 9.0 Pie will be on board. Google will guarantee software updates for at least 3 years after release, though it will only warranty the phone itself for 2 years.

All in all, it's a fairly mundane bill of goods. The features pamphlet doesn't add much sparkle, either: Some of the highlights include Google Assistant, Night Sight, Portrait Mode, and unlimited original-quality storage on Google Photos. The odd mention of "Google Wizard" likely owes to a translation error — last week, Kellen of Droid Life dropped Pixel 3a marketing materials with write-ups of pretty much all of the same features mentioned in the sheet.

The cherries on top of Quandt's spill are new front-to-back renders of the Pixel 3a in the "Just Black" color.

We're less than a day away from learning all about the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. If you want to brush up on the timeline of rumors, we've got you covered here.