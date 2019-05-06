OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest phones on May 14th, and the company has even dropped a few tidbits like the faster storage and bucket-based water-resistance. That's not all—most of the pertinent details have been leaked, as is tradition. There will be a OnePlus 7 Pro in several colors, and there's also the non-Pro version. Previously, we only got a third-party render of this phone, but now the official press renders are out.

The leaked images do indeed show a phone that looks a great deal like the OnePlus 6T. Anything short of a detailed examination wouldn't even reveal the differences. On the front, the OnePlus 7 has the same waterdrop notch, but above that is a wider earpiece. The display is 6.41-inches and still 1080p. Around back, the two cameras and the flash are together inside the camera hump. On the 6T, the flash is just below that.

According to the leaked info, the OnePlus 7 will have many of the same specs as the 7 Pro. There will be a Snapdragon 855, 6-8GB of RAM, and 128-256GB of storage. The main camera is allegedly a 48MP Sony sensor, but the secondary is just a 5MP depth sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro will allegedly have three cameras on the back. We'll get the full story next week.