Happy Monday, loyal readers. Before becoming enthralled in Google I/O 2019 tomorrow, why not check out a few non-Google deals? Today, you'll find 40 percent off the newest Echo Dot, plus savings on the 4K Roku Premiere, the stylish Withings Steel HR Sport, and then some.



Echo Dot 3rd gen: $30 ($20 off)

Third-generation Echo Dot — $29.99, $20 off (Amazon)

Amazon's newest Echo Dot is widely acclaimed as having drastically improved audio quality over previous models, plus a look that is, in my opinion, considerably higher-end. Normally $49.99, it's currently $20 off at Amazon in all three colors: charcoal, heather gray, and sandstone. At this price, you might as well grab a couple.

Roku Premiere: $30 ($10 off)

Roku Premiere 4K streamer — $29.99, $10 off (Amazon)

The diminutive Roku Premiere offers just about everything you could want in a streaming box: it's got an ample selection of apps, it can output 4K and HDR, it's cheap. Already a deal at its $40 MSRP, you can grab it for $29.99 right now — less than the cost of a non-4K Chromecast. The little streamer that could hasn't been this inexpensive in months.

Withings Steel HR Sport: $160 ($40 off)

Withings Steel HR Sport — $159.96, $39.98 off (Amazon)

Withings makes some of the most stylish wearables in the game in its Steel series of watches. The Steel HR Sport features continuous heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, and smartphone notifications via a small LED screen embedded in its face. The battery can last upwards of three weeks on a charge, and the thing looks absolutely gorgeous in both black and white styles. You can grab one for $40 off right now on Amazon.

Eufy Lumos tunable white connected light bulb: $15 ($7 off)

Eufy Lumos tunable white connected light bulb – $15.29, $6.67 off (Amazon)

Anker's Eufy sub-brand offers some quality smart home goods, including this tunable white connected light bulb. It doesn't change colors, but you can adjust the intensity and temperature of its glow; warm or cool light can really make a difference in the mood of a room. Possibly its best feature, though, is that no hub is required to use it; if you've got Wi-Fi, you're all set to use this bulb. You can snag yourself one for almost seven bucks off MSRP on Amazon and give smart lighting a try on the cheap.

Anker 10W wireless charging stand: $14 ($6 off)

Anker 10-watt wireless charging stand – $13.79 with on-page coupon, $6.20 off (Amazon)

Speaking of Anker, the company also makes a lot of great charging accessories. This 10-watt standing charger, for example, will top up your Qi-enabled phone at a respectable rate, and by combining an existing discount with an on-page coupon, you can grab it for just $13.79 right now. That's a steal.