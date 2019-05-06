Minecraft is everywhere — PCs, phones, tablets, game consoles, Raspberry Pi microcomputers, Apple TVs, and more. Microsoft teased a mixed reality version of Minecraft running on the HoloLens a few years ago, but that version of the game has yet to materialize. However, something like it might just make an appearance later this month.

Microsoft uploaded the below video to its YouTube channel today, teasing an augmented-reality game based on Minecraft. The quick access bar on the phone screen seems to indicate that you'll be able to place blocks in real-world space and interact with mobs.

The full announcement should come on May 17th, so we won't have to wait long to figure out what the game will be. Regardless, the comparisons to Pokémon GO have already begun.