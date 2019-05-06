











Even though Google Pay is already available from around 2,000 banks and credit unions in the United States, the support list somehow just keeps growing. This time around, there have been 15 new additions since our last update late last month.

Here's the list:

American State Bank & Trust Company

Commercial Bank

Community First Bank of Indiana

First National Bank of Paragould

Generations Bank (AR)

Generations Bank (NY)

Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union

Harvard State Bank

Heartland State Bank

Minnesota National Bank

People's Bank of Commerce

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union

Spring Bank

Tampa State Bank

Walden Savings Bank

Zellco Federal Credit Union

The more eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed that there are actually 16 bullet points, even though only we've stated that only 15 banks/credit unions have been added. This discrepancy is because there was previously only one "Generations Bank" on the list, but it turns out that there are two completely unrelated US banks with the same name — one in Arkansas, and one in New York. We're assuming that one of the two is new, though it is possible that Google simply chose to split them off for clarity's sake. Nonetheless, if you use either Generations Bank, rest assured that Google Pay does support yours.