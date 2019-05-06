Huawei has been selling its GT line of smartwatches in the United States for a while. Instead of Google's Wear OS, the watches use Huawei's own 'Lite OS.' Now you can get the GT and GT Classic for $30 off, bringing the prices to $170 and $200, respectively.

Both watches have identical specifications: a 1.39-inch 454x454 AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, water resistance (up to 164 feet), and "up to two weeks" of battery life. The main difference is in the design — the GT is a sports watch, and the GT Classic looks more like a traditional timepiece.

This sale was originally at multiple retailers, but some models have already sold out at certain sites. If you want one, grab one while you can.