Following the Pixels getting theirs today, Essential has pushed out the May security patch to the Essential Phone, right on time. This is quite typical for the company to be the first third-party OEM to update their phones, and unlike others, these patches are applied for everyone, not just those who opt into beta programs.
Besides just the May patch, this update includes:
- Bluetooth fix for audio routing
- Stability fix to improve shutdown responsiveness
And there you have it. For all its faults, the Essential Phone continues to stick close to Google's Pixel phones in terms of update speed. Be checking for your OTA if you haven't gotten it already.
- Source:
- Essential
