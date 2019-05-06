Article Contents
Welcome to Google I/O 2019 week, everyone. Things are about to kick into high gear, so be ready for the barrage of news. Though the keynote isn't until tomorrow, you can still expect some early stuff today, so why not have a look through some app sales before that starts?
Free
Apps
- ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 11 hours
- Analog Eternity - Palette Eternity - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Around Me - Image Recognition - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- UnreliAlarm - Podcast and music alarm! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Block Tank Wars 2 Premium $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Solo Parkour 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Carus Speedus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Mon VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 11 hours
- Futuristic City 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 420 For KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fish Live Wallpaper 3D Aquarium Background HD :PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- ARC Browser $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 11 hours
- ElectroDroid Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 11 hours
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 144 Blues Guitar Licks: Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner - PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Skip Ads Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Blue Hour (Solar Photography Calculator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graphing Calculator | Intersections | Derivatives $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Maths calc/graph/table Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Strobe Pro: hue flashlight for houseparty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Radio Alarm Clock++ (clock radio and radio player) $2.29 -> $1.09; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Bendy and the Ink Machine $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 11 hours
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crosswords Word Fill PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Stonehenge Magic Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slou - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Splash Pro - Liquid Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments