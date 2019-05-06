We're approaching Mother's Day in the United States and Amazon has a good number of its Echo and Fire devices on sale — our Aatif Sumar just pointed out a very good price on the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. What better way to follow up than to point you to the best price we've seen for the current-gen Amazon Echo speaker.

The Alexa-powered smart speaker in its Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone finishes is just $65 on Amazon as well as B&H, Best Buy, and participating other retailers. The Walnut finish costs just a bit more at $85. Amazon Prime subscribers can get free one-day shipping.

Both prices are $35 off MSRP and represent historical lows for their respective products — it had only been down to $69 around Black Friday.

If you're looking for a speaker with decent drivers — a 2.5-inch woofer and 0.6-inch tweeter — that works with audio platforms like Apple Music and Spotify as well as many other services like Amazon's own marketplace, this is an especially great option at its current price.

There's no expiration date on this deal, which is technically not tied to the Mother's Day deals Amazon is hosting.