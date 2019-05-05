We're just a few days out from Google's upcoming I/O developer conference, where Google is expected to announce and formally reveal a whole pile of things, from the Pixel 3a to new Android TV hardware. If history is any indicator, the company will also discuss some of its long- and short-term plans for a little operating system called Android — ever heard of it?

I/O is sure to be an information-dense few days, how much are you planning on watching?

The full schedule is available online, and there will be plenty of talks to tune in on other than just the normal event-starting, 10AM Keynote. The Developer Keynote usually reveals a few more technical tidbits that escape translation for general appeal. The Fireside Chat with Hiroshi Lockheimer on May 9th could also be fun, as will the customary Android Fireside Chat. What's New in Gaming at Google is likely to reveal more information about the upcoming Stadia service as well, though odds are we'll get summaries when it comes to most of this stuff in the general Keynote.

More esoteric and interesting events include Teaching a Car to Drive Itself by Imitation and Imagination, Making Art with Artificial Intelligence: Artists in Conversation, The Power of Looking Up, with Astronaut Mae Jemison, and a ton more machine learning/AI talks.

The schedule is, frankly, a bit overwhelming, and plenty of cool stuff unfortunately overlaps. At least all the big talks will be recorded for later viewing. Last year most of you watched the Keynote or nothing. So, how much will you be tuning in for this time? (And don't worry, we'll be around to print up the most important details.)

Will you tune in for Google I/O this year? Only the Keynote.

Just a few talks, maybe 2-5.

I've set aside some real time, say 5-10 events.

I'm going to watch as much as I can, 10 or more.

Nope, won't be following it. View Results