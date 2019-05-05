ASUS's latest Chromebook Flip, the C434, came on the market very recently. In fact, our review of it was published just yesterday. Although the C434 is more expensive than its predecessor, the C302, Office Depot is currently offering the 4GB/64GB model fo the C434 for $499.99, $70 off the MSRP.

This discounted model of the Chromebook Flip C434 sports a 14" 1080p IPS LCD touchscreen, a Core m3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a reported 10-hour battery life. In terms of ports, it has two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

The price was one of our major qualms with the C434, though this discount brings the price down by $70 to $499.99 — the same price that the C302 was when new. Office Depot is the only one offering a price cut this severe; Amazon, B&H, and Staples are also discounting this Chromebook, but only to $529 or $529.99. If you've been looking for a Chromebook in this price range, the C434 is an excellent choice.