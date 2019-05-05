We're primarily an Android blog, but we also cover plenty of smart home gadgets for our readers. And today, we've got something special. Some guy on the internet (Michael Reeves over on YouTube) tweaked their Roomba to swear when it runs into things stuff shit.

Warning, damn foul language.

I could offer a summary of the video itself, which includes a public exhibition of the device in a Target retail store, but I don't think I could do it justice. If you can handle a bit of swearing, you should just watch it, because it's amazing.

From a technical standpoint, it's not a terribly complicated modification. Reeves gutted his Roomba so that it could no longer clean, and fitted the freed-up space with some pretty cheap hardware like a Raspberry Pi, radio receiver, Bluetooth speaker, and a handful of new sensors. When the Roomba bumps into (or is remotely driven into) something, a Raspberry Pi starts swearing like a one-eyed carpenter over a Bluetooth Speaker.

Don't you wish you had one of these at home?