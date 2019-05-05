Samsung's delayed Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 5G were set to be the first phones to ship with UFS 3.0 storage, but OnePlus may end up beating them to the punch — at least, in most markets. CEO Pete Lau tweeted out confirmation earlier today that the company's upcoming 7 series of phones will feature super-fast UFS 3.0 storage.

"OnePlus 7 Pro having UFS 3.0 storage means it’ll just be overall faster than comparable smartphones." Yes, the OnePlus 7 Series will include UFS 3.0 to give you next level #fastandsmooth experience. 😎 #OnePlus7Series — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) May 5, 2019

In case you aren't familiar with the specifics, the UFS 3.0 specification offers over twice the maximum theoretical bandwidth of its predecessor, at up to 2.9GB/s. It uses less power and is quicker than UFS 2.1 (1.2GB/s) and substantially faster than the old eMMC we had to put up with for years — although sadly, some cheaper phones still ship with it.

Fast storage (especially fast random speeds) can substantially improve the anecdotal feeling of speed when using a phone. Even some older OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 3 feel reasonably snappy by 2019 standards, and while part of that is thanks to OnePlus' software, it's also a result of company's insistence on faster UFS 2.0-based storage, even then. So the inclusion of UFS 3.0 bodes well for the performance of the upcoming OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

For some perspective, Samsung only started mass production of its UFS 3.0-based storage earlier this year, so this stuff is brand-spankin'-new and likely to be as fast as you can get, though it still remains to be seen precisely how fast. We'll just have to wait to hear more on the 14th, when the company is expected to unveil its latest flagship.