If you're looking for a flagship device that also doubles as a photographer's Swiss knife, you're in luck, as Nokia's high-end 9 PureView just dropped to $600, $100 off its original MSRP. For this price, you get five back cameras that take incredibly crisp photos, combined with Android One, which is free of bloatware and will receive updates for at least two years.

The rest of the specs are decent, as the Nokia 9 PureView has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it's 1080p six-inch screen may not be as good as the QHD ones you'd find on the Galaxy S10, which is a pity given the phone's excellent camera quality. Lastly, because the handset is powered by last year's Snapdragon 845 processor, performance is a bit of a disappointment, especially when processing pictures.

Despite these drawbacks, the Nokia 9 PureView is still a great phone, and the price drop will probably ease them up on buyers. If you're interested in getting one, head to one of the below links to get yours.