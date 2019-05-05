Facebook has a habit of cloning popular apps, or integrating popular features from its competitors into its own platforms. Houseparty is a group video calling app that was fairly popular a few years ago, and Facebook released its own clone in 2017 as 'Bonfire.' Now the company has shut down Bonfire, and it never even arrived in the United States.

Bonfire has already been removed from the Play Store, and the company told The Verge in a statement, "We’ll incorporate elements of what we learned into other current and future products." Bonfire's main draw was that it used rooms that people could join and leave at any time, similar to a Discord voice channel.

The app was only ever available in Denmark, and according to a cached Play Store page, it never reached 10,000 downloads on Android. If you were one of the handful of Bonfire users, the app that inspired it is still alive and kicking. Google Duo also has group video calls now, but it doesn't have the same always-active room approach that Bonfire had.