Google I/O is just days away, and if everything we've seen pans out, it's almost certain to be our formal introduction to the new Pixel 3a phones. But while those handsets are expected to represent a new, more affordable way to join the Pixel club, maybe you're still craving the fully specced-out power of the Pixel 3 proper. Luckily for you, we've been tracking a bunch of hot deals this week, including one on Google's flagship Android.

Verizon Pixel 3: $300 off + basically BOGO

OK, so the carrier requirement isn't ideal, nor the fact that these savings are doled out as monthly bill credits spread out over the next two years. But if none of that really matters that much to you, this still represents a tempting deal. First, buy a regular Pixel 3 and Verizon will knock $300 off the price. Then it also gives you $800 to apply to a second phone — which either means a Pixel 3 for free, or that much off a Pixel 3 XL.

Samsung Galaxy S10 family: starting under $600

Pixel not your thing? No problem, as we've also got a deal on another of the season's hottest flagships, thanks to some eBay discounts on the international edition of the S10e, S10, and S10+. While that limits States-side compatibility a tad, it also means you can pick up an S10e for just $591, an S10 for $675, or an S10+ for $775.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $20 off

Plenty of manufacturers have tried their hand at smartwatches only to quickly abandon the market, but Samsung has stuck around long enough to really hone its game. The new Galaxy Watch Active is one of our favorite new models, launching with a pretty affordable price tag. This deal knocks $20 off that already low price, bringing the wearable down to just $180. While the deal has expired at some retailers, it's still going strong at Amazon.

Fossil smartwatches: $75 off

If you're interested in a little more design variety than what Samsung offers, you might want to check out the spread of fourth-generation smartwatches available over at Fossil. The company's been discounting many of these $275 watches down to $200, but you're going to have to act fast to pick one up — today, May 5, is the last day these sale prices will be around.

Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD: $40 off

All these smart devices are great, but how are you going to keep them juiced up on the go? Anker makes some great batteries, with both high capacity and fast charge rates, but they can get a little expensive. That's why we're excited about this coupon code, bringing the $100 PowerCore Speed 20000 PD down to just $60.