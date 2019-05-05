Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic hack and slash platformer, a gorgeous twin-stick shooter with a Lovecraftian theme, and a competitive mini golf game from Noodlecake Studios. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an awesome hack and slash platformer with excellent graphics and a premium price point. It supports physical controllers, and you can even test out the gameplay without going out of pocket, thanks to the first act being offered for free. Reviews have remained positive since its release on the Apple App Store in 2018, and the Android port looks and plays just as good as it does on iOS. Make sure you don't miss out on this one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece (single IAP unlocks full game)

Tesla vs Lovecraft

Tesla vs Lovecraft is another port that has made its way to Android this week, though it started on PC and consoles instead of on iOS. It's a faithful release that contains the same top-down twin-stick shooting action as the console and PC versions, and it even supports physical controllers, should you want to play with something a little more precise than the default touchscreen controls. The primary campaign should take about four hours to complete, and there is even an endless mode for players that grow tired of repeating the main story.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece (unlocks Tesla vs Lovecraft: For Science DLC)

Kingsman - The Secret Service Game

This is the second time I've come across Kingsman - The Secret Service Game. Back in 2017, the title popped up on the Play Store, but then it was delisted shortly after. This week it has finally popped back up on the Play Store, so hopefully, it will stick around this time. While I'm not too sure why this game was released so long after the two movies that inspired it were in theatres, if you'd like to revisit a world of full-throttle stylized action, this stealth-based strategy game should easily fill that need.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SpellForce: Heroes & Magic

SpellForce is a real-time strategy and role-playing series that has finally made its way to mobile. SpellForce: Heroes & Magic offers a story in the same universe as its predecessors, though its turn-based strategic gameplay strays from the real-time design of earlier titles. That's not to say that this is a bad thing, as the gameplay is still very gratifying. Creating your own kingdom turn by turn is the primary goal in the adventure mode, but there's also a free-play mode for those that would rather play on randomly generated maps.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shards of Infinity

Shards of Infinity is the digital adaptation of the physical card game that goes by the same name, and it's also the follow up to Ascension, another popular card game from the same studio. This release supports 2-4 players, 30-minute playtimes, and of course, requires a network connection for any multiplayer match. Local pass and play is also supported, and you can even train against the AI in a solo mode so you can practice before going online.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Robot Jack - puzzle game

Robot Jack is an enjoyable puzzle game where the player is tasked with dragging and dropping objects so that Jack can make his way to the goal. There are a plethora of interactive objects to try out, and they will have to be placed in a specific order in order to succeed. Through trial and error, you'll have to figure out the correct placement, which is luckily an enjoyable endeavor.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Deliria

Deliria does very little to explain itself, so it will be up to you to figure out how to play. From what I can tell it's an auto-battle game where you can choose from a few controls to help your team as they blast their enemies. Every so many rounds you can upgrade some of your stats, which should allow you to survive longer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mount Frosty

Mount Frosty is an adorable auto-runner with a theme that's suitable for all ages. Like most auto-runners, you'll spend your time avoiding obstacles as you traverse many themed stages. The goal is to gain the highest score possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Idle Grass Cutter

Now that spring has sprung, and summer is almost upon us, I'm sure many readers have to deal with the pleasure of mowing their grass. As much of a chore it is, I'm sure there are some that find the work enthralling, so if you're the type of person that dreams of cutting your grass all year round, make sure to check out Idle Grass Cutter. The beauty of this release is that you'll be able to physically mow your lawn in the real world as the game mows its own grass, all thanks to its AFK gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Castle Wreck

Castle Wreck is a new release from VOODOO, and much like the majority of its titles, this is a casual game with simple mechanics. The goal is to destroy a bunch castles with your cannons. You get to choose precisely where your shots go, and if you happen to hit a keg of TNT, you'll get to watch as the castle's bricks go flying in every direction, which is pretty entertaining.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Ana The Game

Adventure games that mimic the use of a smartphone to tell a story aren't really a new concept for mobile gaming, though there are a few titles out there that competently lean into the experience, and Ana The Game is one of them. The story will take multiple twists and turns before it's finished, which should leave the player guessing up until the last moment, and the familiar smartphone functionality means the gameplay remains accessible throughout the entire journey.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $ 2.49

Nightstream

Nightstream is a stylish endless runner with a sci-fi theme. You'll "run" on your hoverboard, which allows you to traverse the floor, walls, and roof of every environment. There's a story mode that contains individual chapters, and there's also a free play mode where you can try your hand at reaching the furthest distance possible for the high score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Color Ball Blast

Color Ball Blast plays similarly to any brick breaking game, but instead of bouncing a ball off of a platform, you're going to shooting at bouncing circles as many times as the numbers inside of them demand. It's a simple setup that just about anyone should be able to pick up within a few minutes of play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Shiba Force

It would appear that HyperBeard has gone all in on Kawaii games. From KleptoCats to BunnyBuns to KleptoDogs, HyperBeard offers a wide selection of Kawaii-themed collection games. The studio's latest release is called Shiba Force, and it, of course, stars a bunch of different Shiba dogs wearing goofy outfits. The goal is to save the in-game city from the Kaiju that are destroying it by collecting and upgrading as many Shibas as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Social Dev Story

Social Dev Story is the latest English release from Kairosoft, a studio that hasn't wavered from its focus on pixel-based simulation games in the last twenty-three years (yes, the studio has actually been making these games since '96). Social Dev Story borrows the winning formula from the original Game Dev Story and tweaks it to better suit the social theme of this particular release. Your goal remains the same, to create the most played game of all time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

Golf Blitz

Noodlecake Studios has taken everything you loved about the Race Mode in the Super Stickman Golf series and created an all-new golfing game called Golf Blitz. It's an online multiplayer game where you'll face off against real-world opponents in a race to see who can hit their ball into the cup first.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tales of Wind

Tales of Wind is a new action MMORPG that contains an anime theme. The game has been designed for maximum cuteness, which means it's more of a relaxing affair than many of its contemporaries. Like most MMOs, you'll find a ton of customizability options so that you can stand out in a crowd, and of course, there's a card collection mechanic, because there, of course, has to be something collectible that ties directly into the game's many in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Stickman Bike Battle

Djinnworks has definitely found its niche with its plethora of Stickman-themed games. Today I present Stickman Bike Battle, which is a 1vs1 multiplayer racing game. There are thirty different levels to explore, along with 24 different characters to play and twenty awesome bikes to ride.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

