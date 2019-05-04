Among Android root and ROM enthusiasts, the name John Wu is well-known, being attached to the developer responsible for Magisk. Wu's systemless root solution has had a blistering development pace, repeatedly beating Google when it comes to the cat and mouse game imposed by SafetyNet and other system changes. But today the 23-year-old developer has announced a surprising career move: He's going to be an intern at Apple for the next four months.

So yeah, it's official. I'll be working @Apple for the next 4 months as an intern. Heading straight to the dark side.#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/12trP3ZG6h — John Wu (@topjohnwu) May 4, 2019

It's fairly astounding that Google didn't try to snap him up, given both his deep familiarity with the platform and his well-recognized status among the Android enthusiast development community. Google's loss is Apple's gain, though.

I briefly spoke to Wu about his upcoming internship, and he seemed happy and confident about the opportunity. Although he wasn't entirely sure, he believes that he may end up on a team doing Siri platform-related work. He's also looking forward to enjoying the California weather.