Verizon is no stranger to buy-one, get-one promotions, though they're usually nothing particularly special. However, Big Red is running a pretty enticing deal for Mother's Day: $1,100 off via bill credits with the purchase of two Pixel 3s and the addition of a new unlimited line.

To take advantage of the deal, you must purchase at least one Pixel 3. The second phone can be either a Pixel 3 or a Pixel 3 XL, but the first has to be the standard Pixel 3. Both phones need to be paid for via monthly payments. Then, one of these phones needs to be placed on a new Verizon Unlimited line. Within two months, the $1,100 will be applied to your bill over 24 months.

If you're a Verizon subscriber needing to add a new line and a new phone, this deal is practically a no-brainer. Those thinking about transferring to Verizon should consider it as well. It's not specified when the deal will end, but given that it's being advertised as a Mother's Day deal, expect it to be valid at least until May 12.