If you live in a smaller or more obscure country, chances are you won't have access to paid apps on the Play Store. Thankfully, Google is always looking to expand support to more nations, and another batch has just been added to the list, Iraq chief among them.

Until now, these 'Rest of the World' territories have been able to download free apps but couldn't make in-app purchases or buy paid apps. Android users in the following five locales can now spend their hard-earned cash on the Play Store:

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Iraq (in local currency)

Turks and Caicos Islands

Four of them are obviously Islands or groups thereof, but Iraq also differs from those in one other way — its pricing is in local currency. Unfortunately, developers in these places are still not able to sell apps. In fact, only residents of Bermuda and the British Virgin Isles can even publish free apps. The others may well be added to the dev registration page soon though.