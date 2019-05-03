After Google Pay's recent launch in Switzerland, the service is now further expanding its availability in already supported areas by adding new banks. This time, there is quite a variety of different countries, but most of them receive just one new bank.

To help you parse the flood of information that follows more easily, here's a bullet list of the additions, in alphabetical order:

Australia: AWA Alliance Bank, Bank of Heritage Isle, BDCU Alliance Bank, Circle Alliance Bank, Nova Alliance Bank, Service One Alliance Bank

France: max, Fortuneo, Lunchr

Germany: Openbank

Japan: Jibun Bank Corporation, The Hachijuni Bank

Slovakia: Wirecard, Všeobecná úverová banka (VUB)

Sweden: Edenred Sweden AB

UK: PFS

Ukraine: Joint-stock company "SBERBANK"

As we can see, Australia receives the most new banks by far, with a total of six, and is followed by France with three – although users in the latter mostly gain support for finance start-ups. Another interesting tidbit is German payment provider Wirecard, which is currently expanding further throughout Europe and is adding Pay in Slovakia half a month after starting its business there.

Like every month, Google's payment system is growing slowly internationally, so we're happy to see every single new addition. If your bank finally supports the service and you want to give it a try, you can grab Google Pay in the widget below.