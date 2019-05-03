Google might have had a slow quarter with its ad-serving business this winter, but it could be primed to sell bigger and bolder than before — and we're talking more than just AdClicks. Away from its immensely profitable search engine, the company has reorganized one of its marketing divisions to potentially open up larger opportunities for companies to promote themselves through Google properties.

In the past when outside companies have approached Google for promotional campaigns, the integrations seemed to be piecemeal in nature. When Google inserted a message for Disney's 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" into Google Home briefings, Google said the message was not an ad. Similarly, Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" has been in the spotlight at Google — the franchise was integrated into an ad promoting Pixel phones, a visual Easter egg in the search engine, and AR Playmoji. And then there's the ad-hoc approach which Burger King took in getting the word out about its Whopper burgers using Google Home speakers, completely bypassing any interaction with Google in the process.

Up until now, those companies had to approach each Google product division separately for a promotional campaign. But this week, the Global Partnerships organization was reorganized — Forbes reports that the group will now be able to interact with more teams in a product division, not just their ads people.

In an internal note, Global Partnerships lead Don Harrison told team members that better coordination will help Google pick up deals that would've been missed.

“The new structure will improve our ability to present a coordinated face to partners," Harrison wrote, "and allow us to contribute to business and product strategies that span across Google.”

Users might listen or watch for sponsored content in more Google Assistant routines or be able to use more healthcare services through Wear OS. Furthermore, you could expect even larger advertising packages for brands that span across more of Google's platforms simultaneously.

Ads might be Google's life blood, but the company may have underutilized its own brand power when it came to bringing in big deals. These changes could end up boosting that power when used correctly.