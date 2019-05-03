Google's applications frequently rack up a ton of downloads, and another has joined the 100 million club. The Google Home app, Google's one-stop destination for all things smart home, recently hit the nine-figure milestone.

Once more or less just a means of setting up new Chromecast and Google Home devices, the Home app has evolved into a control center for all your smart junk, with options to adjust gadgets like connected lights and thermostats. If you have a Google Home, you certainly have the app already, but if you don't, you can check it out at the link below.