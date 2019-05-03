Last week Bethesda launched its first wave of early access for The Elder Scrolls: Blades on Android, and today the studio has revealed that it's opening further access to anyone with a Bethesda.net account. Luckily Bethesda accounts are free, which means The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now open to everyone.
Earlier today the official The Elder Scrolls Twitter account announced the broadening of access to The Elder Scrolls: Blades. The account has also asked for fan feedback and announced the future rebalancing of silver chests. Currently, those chests take three hours to open, and you can only open one chest at a time, which pretty much kills your progress at around level eighteen or so.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades also received an update on the Play Store today, which brings in a few bug fixes. One of the more important bugs to be squashed addresses the in-game store items that were incorrectly showing no cost in certain regions. For the full list of fixes, read below.
WHAT'S NEW
Thank you for playing The Elder Scrolls: Blades Early Access!
Here's what's new in the latest update:
- Fixed the issue where some store regions were showing items as no-cost.
- Players with special characters in their usernames should be able to log in without issue
- Miscellaneous bug and crash fixes
- Please note: this update is large and may require a WiFi connection to update. Future update sizes should be smaller.
Now that anyone with a Bethesda account can access the game, you may be wondering if it's worth playing. There's no question that its balancing is currently off thanks to its many loot crate timers. Of course, there's still some fun to be had if you're a hardcore TES fan or are looking for something casual to grind through in your downtime, but if you'd prefer a more in-depth account of precisely what to expect from the game, keep an eye out for our hands-on tomorrow.
Source:
A Bethesda account is no longer required to gain access to The Elder Scrolls: Blades early access
Bethesda Game Studios has announced on Twitter that The Elder Scrolls: Blades early access is now available to everyone, which was also true of the last early access announcement covered here on April 5th, though you'll no longer have to sign in with a free Bethesda.net account to gain access. So if you've been eager to play The Elder Scrolls: Blades but didn't want to sign up for yet another useless account, now's your chance to take the game for a spin.
