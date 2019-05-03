TGIF, y'all. The weekend before Google I/O is almost here, so savor it because next week is going to be nuts. There will be the regularly-scheduled app sales and I'll try to get them out early in the mornings so that you have some time to look through them before I/O news starts. Unlike Wednesday's roundup – which still has goodies like the Evoland games and KOTOR on sale – today's is quite small.

Free

Apps

  1. Simple Pro for Facebook & more $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Integral Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Flashcards Club - Create/Share $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. CUBE: Model and measure in AR $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Ai. Gallery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. New Math Puzzles 2019 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. BattleWords Premium: fast-paced word game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Colonies PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Cash Knight Soul Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Q Launcher Pro: Android One Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Ekstar Camera $13.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. VLk Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Home Bookkeeping $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Learn Japanese - Read & Write $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. HEXASMASH 2 • Ball Shooter Physics Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. 4Goats Forever $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. LASERBREAK Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Word Games PRO - 72 in 1 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days