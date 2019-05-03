Article Contents
TGIF, y'all. The weekend before Google I/O is almost here, so savor it because next week is going to be nuts. There will be the regularly-scheduled app sales and I'll try to get them out early in the mornings so that you have some time to look through them before I/O news starts. Unlike Wednesday's roundup – which still has goodies like the Evoland games and KOTOR on sale – today's is quite small.
Free
Apps
- Simple Pro for Facebook & more $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Integral Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flashcards Club - Create/Share $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CUBE: Model and measure in AR $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ai. Gallery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Greenskin Invasion $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- New Math Puzzles 2019 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- BattleWords Premium: fast-paced word game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Colonies PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cash Knight Soul Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Q Launcher Pro: Android One Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Space Symphony 3D Pro LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Ekstar Camera $13.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- VLk Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Home Bookkeeping $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Japanese - Read & Write $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- HEXASMASH 2 • Ball Shooter Physics Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 4Goats Forever $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LASERBREAK Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Games PRO - 72 in 1 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Linebit - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
